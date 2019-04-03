All Times Mountain
College Baseball TV Time
South Carolina at Alabama SEC 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
College Basketball TV Time
College Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships: 31st annual men's and women's skills competition, Minneapolis, Minn. ESPN 7 p.m.
Men's NIT Championship
Lipscomb vs. Texas ESPN 5 p.m.
Golf TV Time
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration GOLF 10 a.m., 7 p.m.
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open GOLF 2 p.m.
MLB TV Time
Washington at NY Mets MLB 11 a.m.
NY Yankees at Baltimore
OR Boston at Oakland MLB 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta MLB 5 p.m.
Texas at LA Angels MLB 8 p.m.
NBA TV Time
Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT 6 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers TNT 8:30 p.m.
NHL TV Time
Montreal at Washington NBCSN 5 p.m.