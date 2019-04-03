All Times Mountain

College Baseball TV Time

South Carolina at Alabama SEC 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn ESPNU  5:30 p.m.

College Basketball TV Time

College Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships: 31st annual men's and women's skills competition, Minneapolis, Minn. ESPN  7 p.m.

Men's NIT Championship

Lipscomb vs. Texas ESPN  5 p.m.

Golf TV Time

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration GOLF  10 a.m., 7 p.m.

PGA Tour

Valero Texas Open GOLF 2 p.m.

MLB TV Time

Washington at NY Mets MLB 11 a.m.

NY Yankees at Baltimore

OR Boston at Oakland MLB  2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta MLB  5 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels MLB  8 p.m.

NBA TV Time

Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT  6 p.m.

Golden State at LA Lakers TNT  8:30 p.m.

NHL TV Time

Montreal at Washington NBCSN  5 p.m.

