All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Wisconsin at Rutgers;BTN;5 p.m.

Omaha at Arizona;PAC-12N;6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech;ACCN;6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois:BTN;7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Arizona State;PAC-12N;8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

DePaul at Notre Dame;ACCN;4:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas;SECN;5 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State;FS1;6 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

LA Clippers at Toronto;ESPN;5 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee;ESPN;7;30 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

Boston at Washington;NBCSN;5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado;NBCSN;7:30 p.m.

Rodeo;TV;Time

PRCA: National Finals;CBSSN;8 p.m.

