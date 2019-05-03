All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing TV Time 

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

Practice FS1 7 a.m. 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Qualifying FS1 8 a.m. 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Allied Steel Buildings 200 FS1 11:30 a.m. 

College Baseball TV Time 

Missouri at Tennessee SEC 10 a.m. 

Ohio State at Minnesota BTN 1 p.m. 

Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC 1 p.m. 

Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU 6 p.m. 

Alabama at Auburn SEC 6 p.m. 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour Golf

Wells Fargo Championship GOLF 11 a.m. 

Wells Fargo Championship CBS 1 p.m. 

LPGA Tour Golf

Mediheal Championship GOLF 4 p.m. 

Horse Racing TV Time 

The 145th Kentucky Derby 12:30 p.m. 

Major League Baseball TV Time 

Minnesota at NY Yankees MLB 11 a.m. 

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs FS1 2 p.m. 

Oakland at Pittsburgh FS1 5 p.m. 

LA Dodgers at San Diego MLB 8 p.m. 

Arizona at Colorado AT&TSportsnet 8 p.m. 

NBA Playoffs TV Time 

Golden State at Houston, Game 3, ABC 6:30 p.m. 

NHL Playoffs TV Time 

Columbus at Boston, Game 5, NBC 5:15 p.m. 

Colorado at San Jose, Game 5, NBCSN 8 p.m. 

