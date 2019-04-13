All Times Mountain
Auto Racing TV Time
NHRA Drag Racing
NHRA SpringNationals FOX 1 p.m.
IndyCar Racing
Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball TV Time
Clemson at Florida State ESPN2 11 a.m.
LSU at Missouri SEC 11 a.m.
Illinois at Minnesota BTN 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor ESPNU 2 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State SEC 2 p.m.
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour Golf
The Masters, final round CBS 12 p.m.
MLB Baseball TV Time
Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees
OR Baltimore at Boston MLB 11 a.m.
Detroit at Minnesota FSN Noon
Colorado at San Francisco ATT SportsNet 2 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Cincinnati ESPN 2 p.m.
NY Mets at Atlanta ESPN 5 p.m.
NBA Basketball TV Time
NBA Playoffs
Indiana at Boston TNT 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland ABC 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee TNT 5 p.m.
Utah at Houston TNT 7:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey TV Time
Stanley Cup Playoff
NY Islanders at Pittsburgh NBC 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus NBCSN 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis CNBC 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas NBCSN 8 p.m.
Rodeo TV Time
PBR
Billings Invitational CBSSN 2 p.m.