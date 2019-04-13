All Times Mountain

Auto Racing TV Time 

NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA SpringNationals FOX 1 p.m. 

IndyCar Racing

Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 2:30 p.m. 

College Baseball TV Time 

Clemson at Florida State ESPN2 11 a.m. 

LSU at Missouri SEC 11 a.m. 

Illinois at Minnesota BTN 12:30 p.m. 

Oklahoma at Baylor ESPNU 2 p.m. 

Alabama at Mississippi State SEC 2 p.m. 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour Golf

The Masters, final round CBS 12 p.m. 

MLB Baseball TV Time 

Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees

OR Baltimore at Boston MLB 11 a.m. 

Detroit at Minnesota FSN Noon

Colorado at San Francisco ATT SportsNet 2 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati ESPN 2 p.m. 

NY Mets at Atlanta ESPN 5 p.m. 

NBA Basketball TV Time 

NBA Playoffs

Indiana at Boston TNT 11 a.m. 

Oklahoma City at Portland ABC 1:30 p.m. 

Detroit at Milwaukee TNT 5 p.m.

Utah at Houston TNT 7:30 p.m. 

NHL Hockey TV Time 

Stanley Cup Playoff

NY Islanders at Pittsburgh NBC 10 a.m. 

Tampa Bay at Columbus NBCSN 5 p.m. 

Winnipeg at St. Louis CNBC 5:30 p.m. 

San Jose at Vegas NBCSN 8 p.m. 

Rodeo TV Time 

PBR

Billings Invitational CBSSN 2 p.m. 

