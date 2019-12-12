All Times Mountain 

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Nebraska at Indiana;BTN;6 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado State;CBSSN;6 p.m.

Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton:FS1;6 p.m.

College Football;TV;Time

FCS Playoff

Northern Iowa at James Madison;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Montana at Weber State;ESPN2;8 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches;GOLF;1 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

LA Lakers at Miami;ESPN;5 p.m.

LA Clippers at Minnesota;ESPN;7:30 p.m.

Rodeo;TV;Time

PRCA

National Finals;CBSSN;8 p.m.

