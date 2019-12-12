All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Nebraska at Indiana;BTN;6 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State;CBSSN;6 p.m.
Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton:FS1;6 p.m.
College Football;TV;Time
FCS Playoff
Northern Iowa at James Madison;ESPN2;5 p.m.
Montana at Weber State;ESPN2;8 p.m.
Golf;TV;Time
U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches;GOLF;1 p.m.
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
LA Lakers at Miami;ESPN;5 p.m.
LA Clippers at Minnesota;ESPN;7:30 p.m.
Rodeo;TV;Time
PRCA
National Finals;CBSSN;8 p.m.