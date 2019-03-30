All Times Mountain
AAF TV Time
Atlanta at Birmingham CBSSN 2 p.m.
Arizona at San Antonio NFL 6 p.m.
Auto Racing TV Time
Formula One
Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2 9:05 a.m.
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP
The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 FOX 1 p.m.
Men's College Basketball TV Time
NCAA Tournament
Auburn vs. Kentucky CBS 12 p.m.
Michigan vs. Duke CBS 3:05 p.m.
Women's College Basketball TV Time
NCAA Tournament
UConn vs. Louisville ESPN 10 a.m.
Oregon vs. Mississippi St. ESPN 12 p.m.
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour Golf
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play GOLF 8 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf
Kia Classic, final round GOLF 3 p.m.
MLB Baseball TV Time
Colorado at Miami SportsNet-RM 11 a.m.
Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota FSN Noon.
Chicago Cubs at Texas ESPN 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN 5 p.m.
NBA Basketball TV Time
Charlotte at Golden State NBA 6:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey TV Time
NY Rangers at Philadelphia NBC 10 a.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh NHL 3 p.m.
Boston at Detroit NBCSN 5:30 p.m.