Atlanta at Birmingham CBSSN 2 p.m. 

Arizona at San Antonio NFL 6 p.m. 

Auto Racing TV Time 

Formula One

Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2 9:05 a.m. 

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 FOX 1 p.m. 

Men's College Basketball TV Time 

NCAA Tournament

Auburn vs. Kentucky CBS 12 p.m. 

Michigan vs. Duke CBS 3:05 p.m. 

Women's College Basketball TV Time 

NCAA Tournament

UConn vs. Louisville ESPN 10 a.m. 

Oregon vs. Mississippi St. ESPN 12 p.m. 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour Golf

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play GOLF 8 a.m. 

LPGA Tour Golf

Kia Classic, final round GOLF 3 p.m. 

MLB Baseball TV Time 

Colorado at Miami SportsNet-RM 11 a.m.

Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB 11 a.m. 

Cleveland at Minnesota FSN Noon.

Chicago Cubs at Texas ESPN 2 p.m. 

Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN 5 p.m. 

NBA Basketball TV Time 

Charlotte at Golden State NBA 6:30 p.m. 

NHL Hockey TV Time 

NY Rangers at Philadelphia NBC 10 a.m. 

Carolina at Pittsburgh NHL 3 p.m. 

Boston at Detroit NBCSN 5:30 p.m. 

