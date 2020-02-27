022820-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Kent State at Ohio;CBSSN;4:30 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Texas State at Texas (Arlington);ESPN2;7 p.m.

Monmouth at Rider;ESPNU;7 p.m.

Washington State at Washington;FS1;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketballl;TV;Time

Villanova at Creighton;FS1;5 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona;PAC-12N;6 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon;PAC-12N;9 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic;GOLF;Noon

PGA Tour Champions

The Cologuard Classic;GOLF;4:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee;ESPN;6 p.m.

Denver at LA Clippers;ESPN;8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

NY Rangers at Philadelphia;NHLN;5 p.m.

