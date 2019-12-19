122019-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Central Connecticut State at Penn State;BTN;4 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh;ACCN;5 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Georgia;SECN;5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson;ACCN;7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Marquette;FS1;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

Illinois at Missouri;SECN;11 a.m.

College Football;TV;Time

Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau;ESPN;Noon

Utah State vs. Kent State;ESPN2;5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College;ESPNU;6 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Dallas at Philadelphia;ESPN;6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State;ESPN;8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

Toronto at NY Rangers;NHLN;5 p.m.

