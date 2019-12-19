122019-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Central Connecticut State at Penn State;BTN;4 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh;ACCN;5 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Georgia;SECN;5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson;ACCN;7 p.m.
North Dakota State at Marquette;FS1;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;TV;Time
Illinois at Missouri;SECN;11 a.m.
College Football;TV;Time
Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau;ESPN;Noon
Utah State vs. Kent State;ESPN2;5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College;ESPNU;6 p.m.
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
Dallas at Philadelphia;ESPN;6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State;ESPN;8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League;TV;Time
Toronto at NY Rangers;NHLN;5 p.m.