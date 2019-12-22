122219-spt-top25

PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels hit a 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left and No. 18 Villanova beat No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday, making the Jayhawks the latest top-ranked team to fall this season.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five school at No. 1 before New Year's Day; the record for a season is seven in 1982-83.