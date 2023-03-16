There’s a song that says everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. This year, The Celtic Connection of the Black Hills invites everyone to celebrate their own cultures at Rapid City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The city’s first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Rapid City. It’s being hosted and organized by The Celtic Connection gift shop as an opportunity to showcase the diversity of the community and its varied heritage and roots.

“What inspired me was… in Rapid City and South Dakota, we are a nation of all people and even though so many people adopt my country on St. Patrick’s Day, I wanted them to realize we are accepting of everybody, so hence we went with an All Nations parade,” said Siaryn Duggan, owner of The Celtic Connection.

Duggan’s heritage is 100% Irish. She is originally from County Antrim in Ireland. This is the first year she has organized the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The All Nations idea is new and therefore this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade entries still primarily reflect an Irish theme, Duggan said. She hopes the parade becomes more diverse in the future.

The parade promises to be light-hearted, family-friendly entertainment, she said.

Though weather has cancelled St. Patrick’s Day parades in years past, Duggan vows Saturday’s parade will take place unless the weather is so severe that a no-travel advisory is issued. Saturday’s forecast is for sun and temperatures in the 20s, so the community is invited to dress warmly and enjoy themselves.

Duggan said the Dead Presidents Rugby club is helping her stage the parade, and Rapid City Rush mascot Nugget will be the parade’s grand marshal.

“That’s the tone of the whole thing. It needs to be fun. We should have the opportunity to laugh,” Duggan said. “(Entries are everything) from soup to nuts. It’s going to be a small parade but it’s going to be fun.”