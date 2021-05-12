Staffing issues emerge at board meeting

But it’s not just the classroom that’s getting hit due to staff shortages. It was also pointed out at the meeting that there is a lack of bus drivers. Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing said a second grade field trip to the Box Butte County Fairgrounds had to be cancelled because there was nobody available to drive the bus. And, there is a shortage of bus drivers to transport athletes to track and field competitions this week.

Though several transportation options were brought up during discussion, such as allowing parents to transport students to events, the liability of such transportation was unknown. Further complicating things is the type of certification needed. Though people might be certified to drive a bus, they might not have the specific certification for school buses.

Another point brought up is that the district might lose even more drivers who are also parents, because they no longer have students in school.

In action at the meeting, the board approved a $1 million revolving line of credit with First National Bank. It was suggested the board approve the line this year, with it maturing on June 1, 2022, and put out a request for proposals to banks next year.