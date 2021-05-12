Staffing issues emerge at board meeting

During the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting Monday night, with Board President Tom Menke absent, three contracts were approved, two of them for new staff members and a third for a new position for a paraprofessional.
Joining the team will be Nicky Banzhaf, a Chadron High graduate who taught for a year in Sidney but who is moving back to Chadron. Banhaf will joining the high school as an English teacher. The second new staff member is Jeri Ann Lyon, a Bennett County, S.D. resident who is moving to Chadron and also joining the high school, as a Science teacher.
A familiar face at Chadron Primary is para Samantha Rahmig, who next year will be moving to Chadron Intermediate to teach.
Though the staff contracts were all approved, it led to further discussion concerning the difficulty in finding teachers to apply for the district. High school principal Jerry Mack pointed out the school is still in need of another Math teacher, and further added there was a time when a job posting would draw a pool of more than 10 applicants whereas now it might bring three at best.
During the discussion regarding staffing, it was mentioned that the board might look into trying some different incentives to draw more applicants. However, it was also noted that it can be difficult for teachers to get their Nebraska certification which could cause them to seek employment elsewhere. Teacher job descriptions will also be reviewed and revised in the coming weeks, under the Personnel Committee.
But it’s not just the classroom that’s getting hit due to staff shortages. It was also pointed out at the meeting that there is a lack of bus drivers. Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing said a second grade field trip to the Box Butte County Fairgrounds had to be cancelled because there was nobody available to drive the bus. And, there is a shortage of bus drivers to transport athletes to track and field competitions this week.
Though several transportation options were brought up during discussion, such as allowing parents to transport students to events, the liability of such transportation was unknown. Further complicating things is the type of certification needed. Though people might be certified to drive a bus, they might not have the specific certification for school buses.
Another point brought up is that the district might lose even more drivers who are also parents, because they no longer have students in school.
In action at the meeting, the board approved a $1 million revolving line of credit with First National Bank. It was suggested the board approve the line this year, with it maturing on June 1, 2022, and put out a request for proposals to banks next year.
A soft drink contract with Pepsi-Cola was approved in the amount of $81,438.75. Under the contract, the company will provide $12,000 in funding support to the school right away and $1,250 in free product for special events. The only other proposed contract was from Swire Coco-Cola in the amount of $67,729.50. Of that, $4,00 was in school support across five years and $50 was in free product for events.
The contract with Pepsi also provides for $4,511.25 in vending commissions and $58,102.50 in concessions commissions.
The 2021-22 wage scale for paraprofessionals, building secretaries and administrative office staff was approved, with everyone moving up a step on the scale. Board member Sandy Roes pointed out this is consistent with what has been done before, with the scale only moving up a step in the second year of the salary cycle.
Action on the Honeywell on the Chadron Primary gym roof and the school’s HVAC were tabled, as well as action on Policy 4033 regarding personnel travel expenses and reimbursement. The policy has been a topic of discussion at recent meetings, as there were concerns regarding whether staff should be mandated to share rooms when travelling. Language was proposed in the policy to allow staff the option to share or get single rooms. Any formal action on the policy was tabled to allow further discussion into matters such as cost to staff who choose the single option, as well as meal reimbursement and the per diem rate.