Stars of Tomorrow, Honors Program resuming soon

There is no entry fee. The acts should last no more than about six minutes. Both soloists and small groups may compete.

Entry forms are available by contacting Duane Gardener at Home Haven Furniture and Appliance at 1610 West 6th Street in Chadron. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 8.

The Stars program with be open to the public. Those attending are asked to wear masks.

The Kiwanis Honors Program dates back to 1959 and had taken place 61 consecutive years until it had to be cancelled last year.

It recognizes Chadron High students who have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 or have been on the Gold Honor Roll this school year. Guidance Counselor Loni Watson said more than 30 students from each of the four high school classes meet those qualifications this year.

In addition, the students who have been selected to attend special programs this summer will be honored. They include the Cornhuskers Boys and Girls State delegates sponsored by American Legion Bill Dowling Post No. 12 and Auxiliary, the Hugh O'Brian Youth Seminar delegates by the Kiwanis Club and the Youth Leadership Award recipients by the Chadron Rotary Club.

The honors program speaker will be Michael Lamb, who was born in Russia without all of his extremities, was placed in an orphanage and adopted by John and Nancy Lamb, then of Big Horn, Wyo. Despite his handicap, he played football in high school, also was on the Chadron State football team and is just a few hours away from graduating from the college.

