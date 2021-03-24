Stars of Tomorrow Sunday

After being postponed on March 14 because of the blizzard, the Chadron Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow will take place at 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 28 in the Chadron High School Auditorium.

All of the original entries are still planning to participate in the talent shot that for many years has drawn rave reviews. Last year’s program could not be held because of the pandemic.

Kiwanis member Gabby Michna will be the mistress of ceremonies.

While the judges are deliberating and before the awards are presented, a former Stars of Tomorrow trophy winner, Jared Fernau, will present several of his magic acts.

The program will be open to the public. No admission will be charged, but donations will be accepted to assist a Chadron resident who must travel for health care assistance. Members of the audience are asked to wear masks.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0