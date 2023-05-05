300 On this date in 2018, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox became the 29th reliever to record 300 saves. He was the youngest to reach the mark at 29 (Francisco Rodriguez was 31) and needed the fewest games (494 to Mariano Rivera's 537) and save opportunities (330 to Joe Nathan's 335).
