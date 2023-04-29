20 On this date in 1986,Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Clemens later had a 20-strikeout game against the Detroit Tigers in 1996.
