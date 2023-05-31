2 Pittsburgh's Jack Suwinski hit two home runs into San Francisco Bay on Monday during the Pirates' 14-4 loss to the Giants, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to reach McCovey Cove twice in a game since Oracle Park opened 24 seasons ago.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I have to switch my mindset to go all out," Birnbaum said. "I’m going to take risks, I’m going to make mistakes and I’m going to do everythin…
A 20-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to multiple charges accusing him of kidnapping an elderly woman, assaulting…
The Rapid City Police Department confirmed there was a shooting midday Tuesday on the 100 block of East Signal Drive in Rapid City.
A 6-year-old child was shot inside a residence on the 100 block of East Signal Drive Friday morning, the Rapid City Police Department said in …
Rapid City Police shot a man Tuesday morning at the Star Village Apartments on the 100 block of East Signal Drive after he pointed a gun at an…