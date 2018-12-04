Daugaard's official portrait unveiled
PIERRE — Outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard's official portrait has been unveiled alongside the 31 portraits of the South Dakota governors that came before him.
The portrait was unveiled Tuesday after Daugaard gave his final budget address and farewell speech.
He previously served as lieutenant governor and in the Legislature. Connecticut artist Susan Booke Durkee painted the portrait after being chosen through a national selection process.
She came to Pierre in the spring to meet Daugaard and start work, finishing the portrait at her studio. It shows Daugaard in front of the cornerstone of the Capitol building.
Daugaard says it's emblematic of attempting to take care of the state's buildings and finances and keep South Dakota strong. Donations from current and past staff and cabinet members funded the portrait.
Four semis in fiery crash
ARLINGTON — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it's investigating a fiery crash involving four semis near Arlington.
The patrol says one of the four semi drivers has been taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 14.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Peterson won't return to Legislature
PIERRE — Gov.-elect Kristi Noem says Sen. Deb Peters won't be returning to the Legislature.
A release from Noem did not say why Peters will not be taking the oath of office to represent District 9 in January. Peters wasn't immediately available for comment.
A former lawmaker who served with Peters and is now CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, Tim Rave, said Peters has joined the association as vice president of communications and member relations.
Noem will appoint a legislator to fill Peters' seat, who will serve until Jan. 4. The district includes northwestern Minnehaha County.
Truck crash kills one
IONA — A one-vehicle crash in Lyman County killed a 34-year-old man.
The Highway Patrol says the man failed to negotiate a curve on state Highway 47 south of Iona and lost control of the commercial truck he was driving. It went in the ditch and rolled on its top.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:30 a.m. Monday. His name wasn't immediately released.
Second arrest made in police chase
SIOUX FALLS — Authorities say a second person has been arrested in a police chase through Sioux Falls that following a shooting outside a casino.
Police were called to the Lucky Lady Casino Saturday night on a report of three men fighting and one pointing a gun at another and firing it into the air. Officials say two of the men got in a stolen pickup with a 17-year-old girl and drove away. Police pursued the truck which eventually crashed into a pole outside a Walgreens.
A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after the crash. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody later.
The Argus Leader says a judge set bond Monday at $50,000 for the 24-year-old and $4,000 for the other man. The two are accused of stealing the pickup from a Sioux Falls car dealership.
-- Journal staff and wire reports