School moves on arts center
BERESFORD | A South Dakota school board has scheduled a bond election in October for a $15 million project that would include a performing arts center attached to a high school.
About 60 percent of voters will need to approve the Beresford School Board's proposal.
The proposal includes the performing arts center, a student commons lobby, an auxiliary gym and a community-access fitness center, said Brian Field, superintendent of the Beresford School District.
The project would be funded by the $11 million bond, about $2 million from the Community Capital Campaign and the rest through capital outlay certificates.
Yankton police get camera funds
YANKTON |A South Dakota police department has received a $40,000 state grant to equip its officers with body cameras in an effort to improve transparency.
The Yankton Police Department has spent nearly a year researching the equipment. Former Chief Brian Paulsen began testing camera models earlier this year. Models tested included body-worn camera and cameras mounted onto glasses.
The grant from the South Dakota attorney general's office will cover the purchase of 30 cameras that will equip the whole department, said John Harris, the interim police chief. The money was made available from the state's asset forfeiture funds, he said.
Fundraiser for ND horse herd
FARGO, N.D. | The family of a rural North Dakota horseman who died this month is raising money to maintain the herd of nearly 200 Nokota horses for which he cared.
WDAY-TV reported Sunday that Leo Kuntz's family launched a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to care for the horses for up to a year while long-term arrangements are made. Kuntz founded the Nokota Horse Conservancy and coined the term for the breed.
The 69-year-old died on Aug. 12 after an accident on an all-terrain vehicle. He was the subject of a 2011 documentary called "NokotaHeart."
ND museum leaving fairgrounds
MINOT, N.D. | A historical society has launched a $2 million fundraising campaign to move a museum off the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.
The Ward County Historical Society lost a court battle this month with the State Fair Association after a long-running dispute over the Pioneer Village museum. The association has wanted the museum removed from the fairgrounds to make room for other plans, but the society has resisted because of a lack of funds.
Society President David Leite says he won't appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
The society hopes to raise the $2 million to pay for moving 12 historically significant buildings and its contents off the grounds.
Nebraska addressing red cedars
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska lawmakers are looking for new ways to fight a fast-spreading tree species that crowds out other plants, destroys valuable ranchland and threatens the Great Plains from Texas to the Dakotas.
Eastern red cedar trees are native to the Plains but have spread out of control without the natural prairie fires that kept them in check centuries ago. The trees suck up sunlight and groundwater at the expense of other native plants and turn grasslands into barren patches of dirt.
The issue has caught the attention of state lawmakers, who will convene a hearing Friday at the Capitol to brainstorm ways to keep the problem from worsening.
"Once they get established, they just spread and choke out everything," said Sen. Dan Hughes, of Venango, who is conducting a legislative study to see what the state can do. "It can cut your available rangeland by 60 to 70 percent, but you're still paying property taxes on those acres. It has a pretty significant economic impact."
Glacier’s fires disrupt visitors
KALISPELL, Mont. | Wildfires that have kept portions of Glacier National Park closed for two weeks are scrambling visitors' plans and prompting some to cancel their trips.
Much of Glacier's famous Going-to-the-Sun-Road has been closed since Aug. 12 because of a fire that has burned more than 19 square miles and destroyed historic cabins and other structures around Lake McDonald.
It's the third time in four years that fires have shut down the iconic road. More than 140 miles of hiking trails in Glacier also were closed as of last week.
Tourism usually slows in August, but this year has been especially tough, said Phyllis Jackson, who owns a gift shop in Apgar Village near Lake McDonald.
"People are not hanging around Apgar if they can't see the lake," Jackson said.
House explodes near Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. | An early morning explosion and fire have destroyed a house southwest of Great Falls.
No injuries were reported in the blast shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that was felt by residents across the city.
An elderly man and woman had been in the house and were awakened by the explosion. They escaped without serious injury.
The man, who was not identified, said the explosion appeared to come from the garage and blew out the house's windows and doors.
A subsequent fire engulfed the house and destroyed it.
