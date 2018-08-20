HOT SPRINGS - After filing a complaint against the Hot Springs School Board, Fall River County State’s Attorney James G. Sword has decided not to prosecute the board.
In a letter filed to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, Sword said the school board “made corrections to how they conducted business.”
“I have determined that there is no merit to the Hot Springs community in prosecuting this matter,” Sword concluded in his letter.
The letter filed stems from a host of complaints filed after a March 12 meeting pertaining to the use of executive session, failing to post on their agenda the appointment of Kari Sanders to the Hot Springs School Board and Kim Henningsen, a member of the school board, allegedly releasing information that was discussed in executive session.
The first four complaints, which all had to do with reducing force, were referred to the open meeting law commission.
“(T)he Hot Springs School Board made corrections to how they conducted business,” Sword wrote to Jackley.
In Sword’s letter to the school board, he said he decided to refer to the Attorney General’s office the remaining allegations of open meeting violations.
A definitive answer can be decided through the court system, he added, but prosecution “will not be in the best interests of the entire community.”
“I also appreciate the changes you have made in the way that you conduct your meetings,” he wrote to the school board. “After having gone through the open (meetings) law commission, I trust that you are all more aware of the open meetings laws and their requirements.”