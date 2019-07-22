Brandon Valley coach Mitch Zerr, left, settles his team down when Capital City from Pierre began a fifth-inning rally Sunday as part of the 2019 South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament. Little League teams from Brandon Valley and Pierre joined Rapid City all-star teams from Canyon Lake and Harney to compete in the four-day state tournament at Collins Field at the Canyon Lake Baseball Camplex. Brandon Valley earned a spot in Monday's championship game by knocking off Pierre 15-5 in Sunday's elimination game. More results, Page B1.