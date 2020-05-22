📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

One way to make sure you never miss the latest from us is to connect with us on Facebook to see our latest articles, photos, videos and more in your news feed.

Here’s how to make sure you see our posts first in your feed:

On Desktop:

  • Visit our Facebook page
  • Click on “Following” at the top of our page. 
  • Select “See First”. 
  • If you wish to get notifications from us you can also select “On” under notifications in the same menu!

On Mobile App:

  • Visit our Facebook page
  • Click on “Following” at the top of our page. 
  • Go back to the Facebook app home screen and click the three-lined menu button to the right.
  • Select “Settings” under “Settings & Privacy”
  • Scroll down and select “News Feed Preferences
  • Select “Prioritize who to see first”
  • Select our page!

Want to follow us on other social media sites? Check out what we’re active on by clicking the three-lined menu button next time you’re on our website.

As always, thank you for being a member!



