CHICAGO — As Scott Frost made the rounds Monday during the first day of Big Ten Media Days, something hit me like a hard-charging Wisconsin offensive lineman.
It's clear he's been pissed off over the years about the decline of Nebraska football. Sorry, that's pretty harsh language. But that's my read.
Listen closely to his comments. Watch his mannerisms. Tell me I'm wrong.
The first-year Husker head coach despises excuses for why the program dropped off and has little patience for anyone who diminishes the importance of the walk-on program.
He makes clear his philosophical issues with Nebraska's hires of Bill Callahan and Mike Riley. Callahan was 27-22 overall at NU and 15-17 in conference play while Riley was 19-19 and 12-14. Yet many media and fans lump them in with Frank Solich (58-19, 33-15) and Bo Pelini (67-27, 39-17).
Frost makes a distinction between Callahan/Riley and Solich/Pelini. He's right to do it. How can you ignore the records?
By the way, Frost also makes clear his respect for Wisconsin, the clear-cut favorite in the Big Ten West Division and arguably the second-best team in the conference this season behind Urban Meyer's relentless Ohio State program.
Yeah, those pesky Badgers have become a bit of a monster.
"I've said this a bunch: Barry Alvarez is a Nebraska guy, and a lot of what Wisconsin is doing is the Nebraska model," Frost said of the Wisconsin athletic director for the past 15 years.
Tell me, Husker fans, that quote doesn't grate on you — hearing so much talk about the Badgers beating up foes physically in the manner that Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne's teams did at NU.
Frost addresses the topic in a matter-of-fact manner, as if he were a detective assessing a crime scene.
"They've been out-Nebraska-ing Nebraska," Frost said. "We're going to fix that."
Yes, Frost will do it his way — with speed, speed and more speed. With a fast tempo. With a cutting-edge scheme on offense. With aggression on both sides of the ball. His offense should cause problems for some Big Ten teams on the perimeter — perhaps this season. But that doesn't mean Frost will overlook the most important part of his beloved sport.
That is, the inherent need to impose your will physically.
Along those lines (pun intended), Frost still regards Nebraska as "Pipeline U," although it's really not the case, at least not at the moment. By my side is Athlon's college football preview edition. The magazine's All-Big Ten team has four Wisconsin offensive linemen. Yes, four: Tyler Biadasz (6-foot-3, 322 pounds), Beau Benzschawel (6-6, 322), Michael Deiter (6-6, 321) and David Edwards (6-7, 319).
"It's crazy. It's like a wall," Nebraska senior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg said. "They put themselves ahead just based off that."
Ohio State and Iowa also have had excellent offensive lines of late, Stoltenberg said.
These frank assessments of the Big Ten's best lines — with Nebraska far outside the discussion — help explain how the Husker program lost its way. Frost gets it.
"Nobody had better offensive lines for 20 years than Nebraska had," he said. "A lot of our Midwest kids, they're still there. We recruited them (back in the day) and put them in strength and conditioning programs. By the time they hit the field, they looked like grown men. That hasn't existed at Nebraska for a while. It's not an overnight change. You have to rebuild the Pipeline.
"But we've got the right guy in (offensive line coach) Greg Austin and the right strength coach in Zach Duval to make all that happen."
Frost said being physical throughout the program has to be emphasized. Always.
"Scheme may be just an excuse — like a lot of excuses I've heard when Nebraska hasn't performed well," he said.
The main issue in the O-line's decline at Nebraska has been deficiencies in strength and conditioning, he said. Linemen often haven't "looked like they should," he said. But that area is improving, he said.
"I look down out of my office (into the weight room) and see some of the guys who played for Bo — Spencer Long and some of the guys in the NFL — and they look like an offensive line should look," Frost said. "They look like guys I played with (from 1995-97). We need more bodies like that, more big athletes we can build in the weight room.
"I think it has less to do with scheme than just an overall approach to making sure those guys are what they should be."
Frost spent the past several years building his coaching career, all the while paying attention to what was happening with Nebraska's program.
"We're not going to run from the past," he said. "I got the impression from afar — for quite a few years — that Nebraska abandoned the past and turned its back on the past."
He doesn't understand why Nebraska would move away from such principles as out-toughing and outsmarting opponents.
You know, like Wisconsin does these days.
I know, harsh. But truth often hurts.