The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team swept Brandon Valley and Brookings on Friday morning in Brandon Valley.

The Raiders opened the day with a 9-0 victory over the Lynx.

Stevens went 6-0 in singles play. Peyton Ogle defeated Addison Meyers 10-4 in Flight 1. Sylvie Mortimer bested Keera Kriech 10-2 in Flight 2. Arabella Scott downed Melia Thelen 10-4 in Flight 3.

In Flight 4, Ella Potvin defeated Sophia Menden 10-5. Madison Marsh bested Abby Boersma 10-8 in Flight 5. Bella Nelson rounded out singles action with a 10-2 victory over McKenzie Johnson in Flight 6.

In doubles the Raiders went 3-0. Ogle and Scott defeated Meyers and Thelen 10-8 in Flight 1. Mortimer and Potvin defeated Kriech and Boersma 10-8 in Flight 2. Marsh and Nelson downed Johnson and Reagan and Reagan Morrell 10-3 in Flight 3.

STEVENS 9, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders kept up the momentum later in the day against Brookings.

The Raiders went 6-0 in singles action. Ogle defeated Sophie Tanner 10-0 at No. 1. Mortimer downed Elle Schulte Coplan 10-2 at No. 2. Werner defeated Anika Hooda 10-5 at No. 3.

Potvin bested Yuki Zhu 10-0 at No. 4. Adelaide Morgan defeated Nancy Yang 10-0 at No. 5. Nelson downed Josie Bertrand 10-1 at No. 6.

Stevens went 3-0 in doubles to complete a perfect day. Ogle and Scott defeated Turner and Schulte Coplan 10-2 at No. 1. Mortimer and Potvin downed Hooda and Zhu at No. 2. Morgan and Werner bested Yang and Bertrand 10-1 at No. 2.

The Raiders (7-0) return to action Saturday in the O'Gorman Triangular against Mitchell and the Knights in Sioux Falls.