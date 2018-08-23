After a long road trip and wins against five East River opponents last weekend, Rapid City Stevens’ coach Jason Olson is looking forward to a weekend at home.
And a little quality tennis as well with a series of dual matches scheduled followed by the annual Rapid City Invitational tennis tournament today and Saturday.
“Last weekend was good for us. We played a lot of matches, and got to spend a lot of time together which is always a nice bonding experience,” Olson said. “And we played some quality teams. Brandon Valley is right there and Brookings and the other teams have some good players. It’s good for the kids to start off the season together against good competition.”
This weekend’s invitational tournament format will feature a doubles tournament in all six flights today, followed by singles championship play on Saturday. Teams from Brandon Valley, Mitchell, and Pierre will join Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, St. Thomas More, Rapid City Christian and Spearfish in the tournament format.
Girls tennis has largely been a “tale of three teams” recently as Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Lincoln (two time defending champion) and Stevens have dominated play, capturing 13 of the last 14 state titles. The only interruption, a St. Thomas More win 2015.
Olson sees a slightly different scenario playing out at this year’s State Tournament in Rapid City (Oct. 4-6).
“I think O’Gorman and Lincoln are quite above everybody else right now. And then there is Mitchell, Watertown, Brandon Valley, St. Thomas More, and Rapid City Christian and us in the next group,” Olson stated. “O’Gorman doesn’t lose anybody off last year’s team, and though Lincoln lost some key players, they have some strong JV players moving up. We return four solid players and our top 16 are very solid. This will be a big weekend for our players with the different format so we will see how it goes."
Peyton Forney, who will handle the flight 1 singles duties, and along with fellow senior Ashley Lundstrom (flight 2) will provide leadership for a young Raider squad. She harbors high expectations for the season based upon last week’s busy schedule.
“It was good in that we have a couple of new girls and that first weekend gives them a chance to bond in with the team,” Forney said. “And I saw potential for a really good team this year, and I think we will do well at state. Jason is expecting most of to reach the finals this year, so that’s pretty exciting.”
The No. 1 flight will be very competitive as joining Forney (4-2 on the season) in singles play will be Ainsleigh Scott (STM, 3-0), Avery Larson (Mitchell, 4-0), and Tanna Lehfeldt (Brandon Valley, 4-1).
St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian jump-started the weekend with scheduled matches against against Brandon Valley and Mitchell respectively. However, afternoon rains caused delays with the Cavaliers moved indoors to Arrowhead Country Club and delaying the start of the Lady Comets' match.
Brandon Valley would go on to beat STM 7-2 and Mitchell blanked Rapid City Christian 9-0.
Today's play begins at noon in doubles and concludes on Saturday with singles competition kicking off a 8 a.m. Three dual matches precede Invitational play today with Stevens meeting Mitchell at 8 a.m. at Sioux Park while Rapid City Christian will host Pierre and Rapid City Central faces Brandon Valley in 8 a.m. meetings at Parkview.