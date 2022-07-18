 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Stevens' Hendry, Custer's Karim named regional coaches of the year

  • 0
Paul Hendry COY (copy)

Rapid City Stevens track and field head coach Paul Hendry, center, poses with his sons after winning the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for girls track and field at the organization’s annual convention June 23 in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 Courtesy photo

Rapid City Stevens' Paul Hendry was named Class AA West Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year on Saturday, and was joined by a handful of other regional coach of the year winners from West River.

The Raider boys won four individual titles at the state meet in May under the tutelage of Hendry, who has led the program for the last 21 years and was honored as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year last month, and finished runner-up in the team standings.

Hendry's assistant coach, Jesse Coy, was also named Class AA West Assistant Boys Coach of the Year, as well as Assistant Girls Coach of the Year. Spearfish's Aaron Nida was honored as Head Girls Coach of the Year for AA West.

People are also reading…

Custer's Karen Karim was named Head Coach of the Year for Area 4 Class A, helping lead both the girls and boys squads to four combined state titles and three runner-up finishes, and the girls team finished second in the team standings.

Custer's Russ Bailey was also named Area 4 Class A Assistant Coach of the Year, and Wall's David Ermish was named Area 4 Class B Head Coach of the Year.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News