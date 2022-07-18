Stevens' Hendry, Custer's Karim named regional coaches of the year

Rapid City Stevens' Paul Hendry was named Class AA West Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year on Saturday, and was joined by a handful of other regional coach of the year winners from West River.

The Raider boys won four individual titles at the state meet in May under the tutelage of Hendry, who has led the program for the last 21 years and was honored as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year last month, and finished runner-up in the team standings.

Hendry's assistant coach, Jesse Coy, was also named Class AA West Assistant Boys Coach of the Year, as well as Assistant Girls Coach of the Year. Spearfish's Aaron Nida was honored as Head Girls Coach of the Year for AA West.

Custer's Karen Karim was named Head Coach of the Year for Area 4 Class A, helping lead both the girls and boys squads to four combined state titles and three runner-up finishes, and the girls team finished second in the team standings.

Custer's Russ Bailey was also named Area 4 Class A Assistant Coach of the Year, and Wall's David Ermish was named Area 4 Class B Head Coach of the Year.