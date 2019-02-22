Rapid City Stevens carried the favorites role into this weekend’s 2019 South Dakota Class A Wrestling tournament.
In Friday’s opening day performance, the Raiders took a big step toward earning the school’s first Class A Wrestling title trophy since 2011, by virtue of an excellent performance in the quarterfinal round to grab the team lead after opening day action at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Stevens (88.5 points) closed out the first two rounds atop the leaderboard followed by four-time defending champion Pierre (78), Rapid City Central (71), Aberdeen Central (64), Watertown (52), Mitchell (51) and Sturgis (50).
Trailing four-time defending champion Pierre after the first round, the Raiders surged ahead after the quarterfinal and first consolation round advancing six wrestlers into Saturday morning’s semifinals. And then followed up with strong performances in the evening wrestlebacks advancing five more grapplers into final day action.
The afternoon second round surge was keyed by impressive work in the lower weights as Jack Schoenhard (106), Landen Fischer (113), Logen Fischer (120), and Declan Malone (132) led the early charge. Top-ranked 152 pounder, Cooper Voorhees, improved to 46-2 on the season with a technical fall (17-2) win over Caden Ideker (West Central), and Nate Allen followed up with a 5-3 decision over Logan Bowers of Brookings at 160.
With six wrestlers advancing to the semifinals, Stevens topped the list of semifinal qualifiers. Aberdeen Central still has five wrestlers remaining in the championship round followed by Rapid City Central (4) and Pierre (3).
“Declan’s matchup against the Pierre kid was a big match for us—a Malone 3-1 win over Tyson Johnson. And both of the Fisher boys, you can’t say enough about how hard they work and that’s why they are where they are at,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “And Cooper does what you expect him to do and Nate Allen hangs in there and wins a tough match. There is a lot of wrestling yet to be done. I think 140 points will win and it comes down to who gets there first.”
Rapid City Central kept in the mix as well. And with two top-seeded wrestlers advancing to the semis -- Cael Larson (113) by fall (2:35) over Truman Stoller of Madison, and Wyatt Jungclaus (170) with two easy victories -- the Cobblers have a strong chance to overtake Pierre as the three Governor grapplers in the semis will all be decided underdogs.
Nolan Smith, the second seed at 220, won both of his matches by fall, and will carry the favorites roll into his semifinal match. T.J. Morrison had a couple of impressive wins on Friday as well though the fourth seed at 145 will need to go through top-seed, Colby Mennis, of Madison to earn a spot in the finals. The Cobblers also have four wrestlers alive in the consolation brackets.
“You come in with grand ideas of putting six guys in the semis but we had our opportunities and lost some tough matches,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “But Cael and Wyatt came through for us and Nolan is undersized at 220 but he is really good at working his position and doesn’t allow some of those bigger guys to take advantage of him. He did a great job and T.J. Morrison, our other semifinalist, will have an interesting match (Colby Mennis of Madison) against a kid we haven’t seen all year.
"Stevens will be tough to beat. We were waiting all day for somebody to knock off Stevens kids and it just doesn’t happen. They are well-coached and they never check out of a match where you can really take advantage of them."
Sturgis split six matches in the quarterfinals with three advancing, and all three -- Kaden Olson (106), top-seeded and two-time state champion Jacob Wood (120), and Wren Jacobs (160) — are potential state champions.
Other area wrestlers still alive in the Class A are Colton Jackson of Douglas at 152 and Evan Hehr of Spearfish at 220, a 6-4 winner over Raider Hunter McMath.
The final day of the State Tournament commences with a bang as the all-important semifinals begin the day’s action at 10 a.m.
And after, maybe, just maybe a Rapid City state champion.
“The thing about a state championship is that the second day is always tougher. When you show up in the morning everybody out there is tough,” said King of the favorite and team leader heading into Saturday. “You can’t look too far forward, but our kids put us in a good position to come back tomorrow and try to win this thing.
"When you get to this point, you just want to continue to have opportunities and our kids put themselves in a position to have those opportunities tomorrow. I’m hoping they come out and have their best day tomorrow.”