The first South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll was released Tuesday, with the Rapid City Stevens Raiders sitting atop the first Class AA poll.
The Raiders received 14 of the 18 first place votes, after a 2017 season where it fell in the state title game to Harrisburg and went 28-10.
Sioux Falls Washington received three first place votes and was second in the poll. Sioux Falls O'Gorman was third, Watertown was fourth and Mitchell was fifth. Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Aberdeen Central and Huron all received votes. Harrisburg also received a first place vote.
In the Class A poll Sioux Falls Christian was a near unanimous number one choice, taking 17 of the 18 first place votes. Miller was second and received the other one, Dakota Valley was third, McCook Central-Montrose was fourth and Dell Rapids was fifth. Madison, Winner, Sioux Valley and Belle Fourche received votes.
Philip was voted fifth in the Class B poll after going 26-2 last season. Northwestern was voted first in the poll with 17 first place votes, Warner was second with one, Chester Area was third and Ethan was fourth.
Hanson, Arlington, Burke, Deubrook, Herreid-Selby Area, Faith and Faulkton received votes in the poll.
Stevens opens its season by hosting Aberdeen August 24.
Keszler, Sturgis, take home invitational
J.D. Keszler of Sturgis took top individual honors in a close field, while the Scoopers also took the team title in the Sturgis Invitational from Boulder Canyon Country Club Monday.
Keszler shot a 18-hole round of 81, which tied with Alex Duran of Rapid City Central but his back-nine round score was lower, giving him the title.
Sturgis finished the afternoon with 335 while Central was second at 363. Rapid City Stevens finished third with 391, Spearfish fourth at 402 and Custer fifth at 403.
Hot Springs, Douglas, Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche did not have enough golfers to register a team score, but were also at the invitational.
The leaderboard was crowded at the top all day. Tice McVay of Sturgis took third with a 82, Noad Ziegmann of Sturgis was fourth at 85 and Austin Eggers of Custer rounded out the top five with a 86.
Matt Eby of Sturgis finished sixth with a 87, Sethe Stock of Central was seventh with a 89, Sam Lesselyoung of Stevens was eighth with a 89 but a higher back-nine than Stock, Jack Hight of Spearfish was ninth with a 91 and Jaedn Dansby of Central rounded out the top 10 with a 92.
SDSU football picked third in coaches' poll
The South Dakota State University football team will open the 2018 season ranked third in the inaugural AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches' Association Top 25 Poll, which was announced Monday.
The Jackrabbits, who compiled a single-season school record 11 wins against three losses in 2017, finished behind both national finalists from a year ago. Defending FCS champion North Dakota State garnered 23 of the 26 first-place votes to finish in the top spot with 647 points. Runner-up James Madison received the other three first-place votes to finish with 623 points, followed by SDSU with 579 points. Sam Houston State (557 points) and Kennesaw State (543) rounded out the top five.
SDSU's third-place showing matches its highest-ever ranking in an FCS poll. The Jackrabbits also were tabbed third in this year's preseason STATS FCS media poll.
The 2018 season kicks off Sept. 1, when the Jackrabbits travel to Iowa State.