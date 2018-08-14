"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Last week, the results of a survey were released that indicate that nearly half of Republicans in the U.S. believe that President Donald Trump should have the ability to shut down news outlets. That figure was 13 percent when all respondents’ answers were considered, and nearly 30 percent of the all respondents called news media the “enemy of the American people.”
This week, newspapers across the country are publishing editorials disputing that notion, and here at The Chadron Record we are joining that effort. In February of 2017, shortly after the president called news media the enemy of the American people, I wrote that one of the biggest problems I see today is Americans turning against each other. We are putting each other into groups of “others” to blame our problems on: cops, media, conservatives, liberals.
While there are certainly individuals in those groups who make honest mistakes, and others who flagrantly disregard facts with no regard for the consequences, we are doing our country a disservice if we can no longer respectfully disagree with each other or find compromises.
The Founding Fathers gave us the First Amendment, which includes freedom of the press, because they knew that an uninformed public equals limited accountability for those in power. It was never meant to provide unilateral support for government officials or report only positive news, whatever the topic.
Many past presidents have recognized the necessary role of a free press.
"I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy," said former President George W. Bush. “That we need the media to hold people like me to account. I mean, power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere.”
Journalists are human and sometimes make mistakes. We work to minimize that, but we’re not perfect. When an honest mistake is made, we correct it; when the industry discovers a journalist that has plagiarized or manufactured a story, that person loses their job. Often, such actions lead to lawsuits, and the journalist and/or media outlet is held accountable under libel laws.
The information scene is more complex these days thanks to the 24-hour news cycle and social media platforms. Despite the ability to find practically any information you want online, it’s important to note that much of that information would not be available in the first place without working journalists. No one from Facebook or Twitter will be sitting at the Chadron City Council, Chadron School Board or Dawes County Commissioners meetings. Yahoo and Google won’t be reporting on local crime from the district court proceedings or cover fires, donations to area charities or high school sports and activities.
Whatever the beat – education, government, crime, sports – and whatever the level – local, state, national, international – working journalists play a vital role in keeping the public informed about the things that impact their lives every day. It’s not always pretty. While I’ve enjoyed writing stories about interesting characters and positive community developments, I’ve had to cover kidnappings, sexual assaults and murder, too.
Regardless of the stories filling the pages of each week’s newspaper, the journalists I’ve worked with for the last 18 years have devoted themselves their communities. We're not the enemy, we're your neighbors. Journalists volunteer with organizations, donate money to local charities, coach summer league sports and more. They are part of the communities they cover and want them to succeed.
So if we give the president – any president – the authority to shut down the press because he doesn’t like the stories, we will do grave harm to our communities and our nation. The public will be less informed on a whole variety of topics.
And it’s important to consider this: if we allow a president to go against the First Amendment of the Constitution regarding freedom of the press, it’s only a matter of time before some level of government decides they can quash an individual’s free speech, or their right to peaceably assemble, or to petition the government or practice the religion of their choice.