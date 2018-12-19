The fall session of the South Dakota Stock Market Game (SDSMG), operated by the Black Hills State University Center for Economic Education, concluded its 10-week trading session December 7 with 323 students from 16 South Dakota schools participating.
The students formed 166 teams of stock market investors and received a hypothetical $100,000 to perform online investing in real-time stocks, bonds and mutual funds. The program’s carefully integrated curriculum lets students experience the financial markets in the classroom as they learn about business, math, economics, personal finance and the importance of saving and investing for the long term. Student teams compete for prizes in the High School, Middle School and College divisions.
The winner of the High School Division was Saint Mary Catholic High School in Dell Rapids with a final portfolio value of $103,481 and a 3.48% return on investment. For comparison purposes, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 10% over this same time-period. Teacher Amanda Geraets used the program in her Personal Finance class.
The winner of the Middle School division was Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls with a final portfolio of $99,282. Teacher Gretchen Doyle used the program in her 6th grade Gifted class.
The winner of the College division was BHSU-Rapid City student Dean Pelofske, business administration-accounting major from Rapid City. His final portfolio value was $110,671 and the highest portfolio in the state with a return on investment of 10.7% in ten weeks! Dean participated in the program as part of his Advanced Accounting course.
The SDSMG program provides teachers with online support during each trading session and receive free online training prior to each session. During the 10-week session, teachers receive weekly newsletters on economic, business and personal finance topics to integrate the program into a variety of grade levels and subjects. The SMG program includes InvestWrite, a national essay competition that is the culminating SMG activity. Students are challenged to think critically about real-world financial issues by preparing essays about long-term saving and investing. Winners receive a paid trip to New York City and a visit to the New York Stock Exchange.
The Black Hills State University Center for Economic Education has an exclusive license to operate the SMG program in South Dakota with the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The SMG program is widely identified as the leader in youth financial education and the only program proven in rigorous, independent studies year-after-year to raise math and financial literacy test scores and to change financial behavior for the better for students and teachers. Over 600,000 students from all 50 states participate each year.
The Spring 2019 SDSMG session starts on February 11 and ends on April 18. Registration is now open. To register, go to http://www.stockmarketgame.org.