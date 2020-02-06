Stock Show Sale results

  • Updated

Angus Averages

Bulls: $4,154 High selling bull lot 24 $11,000 Consigned by Weber Bros Cattle Co, Lake Benton, MN

Heifers: $3,221 high selling heifer lot 15 $10,500 consigned by Raven Angus, Colome, SD

Bred Heifers: $3,290

Champion Angus Bull: lot 42 Chestnut Angus Farms, Pipestone, MN

Champion Angus Heifer : lot 5 Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD

Reserve Angus bull: lot 24 Weber Bros Cattle Co, Lake Benton, MN

Reserve Angus Heifer: lot 18 S&R Angus, Weston, WI

Charolais Averages

Bulls: $4,219 high selling bull lot 51x $13,500 Consigned by Grand Hills Cattle LLC, Eaton, CO

Heifers: $3,600 high selling heifer lot 12 & 10 $5,000 (lot 12 consigned by Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD & lot 10 Holt Cattle Co, Mina, SD)

Champion Charolais bull: lot 51x Grand Hills Cattle LLC, Eaton, CO

Champion Charolais heifer: lot 12 Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD

Reserve Charolais bull: lot 16 Bertsche Cattle Co, Onida, SD

Reserve Charolais heifer: lot 11 Paislee Carlson, Canton, SD

Hereford Averages

Bulls: $3,692 high selling bull lot 14x consigned by Krebs Cattle Co, Gordon, NE

Heifers: $2,416 high selling heifer lot 12 consigned by Blume Herefords, Pierre, SD

Champion Hereford bull: lot 14x Krebs Cattle Co, Gordon, NE

Champion Hereford heifer: lot 11 Holt Cattle Co & Maggie Holt, Mina, SD

Reserve Hereford bull: lot 13 Hanson’s Polled Herefords, Conda, SD

Reserve Hereford heifer: lot 2 White Ranch, Menomonie, WI

