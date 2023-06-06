Hundreds of hikers turned out to Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer Saturday for the biannual Volksmarch, the only time visitors can hike up the monument and stand below the imposing 90-foot face of Crazy Horse.

"Volksmarch" — German for "people's march" — is a non-competitive walking sport that became popular in Europe in the mid-1960s. The Black Hills Volkssport Association brings the event to the Black Hills each year — once in the spring, and once in the fall during the same weekend as the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup.

The event draws visitors from all over the nation who hike six miles to the near-top of one of the world's largest sculptures, where hikers take in views of the area and get a close look at the ongoing project. In a record year, Crazy Horse saw 15,000 hikers spread across both events. After braving the line to get in — at times more than a mile and a half long — visitors donate canned food in exchange for admittance to the memorial. The canned food gets donated locally as part of KOTA Territory's Care and Share food drive.

Beginning at 8 a.m., hikers — armed with their registration cards — began the journey through the forest, with large rocky outcroppings and towering pines lining the way. Intermittent views of Crazy Horse were framed by bright wildflowers in bloom Saturday, while checkpoints provided water and snacks to those making the climb. Eventually, the pine forest dotted with stands of quaking aspen gave way to the gravel road leading to the top.

Nancy and Patrick Scott

Among the marchers this year were Nancy and Patrick Scott.

Twelve years ago, Nancy and her then-boyfriend, Patrick, made their way to the top of Crazy Horse alongside their friend, Susan Johnson.

The two met in Tucson through mutual friends in 2009. Nancy is originally from South Dakota, while Patrick hails from Wisconsin. But it was no ordinary trip — not only was it Patrick's first time in South Dakota, it was going to be a memorable trip for Nancy. Patrick had planned to propose at the top. They made a vacation of it, stopping in Albuquerque and Santa Fe before arriving in the Black Hills.

"When I got here, I told [Susan's] husband, but I hadn't told any of her other friends or [Susan], and she got annoyed with me because I said, 'Hey, is your camera ready?'" Patrick said.

They enjoy cycling together, often doing organized rides where they stop to wait and cross the finish line together. For Nancy, it was like any other event.

"He waited for me, and I thought, 'Oh, we're just crossing the finish line together,'" Nancy recalled. "We crossed the finish line and he kept holding my hand. We walked over to the front of Crazy Horse and he got down on one knee, and I just about jumped off the mountain I was so dang excited."

Susan laughed thinking about his repeated questions about her camera being ready — happy it was.

With Nancy's hands a little swollen from the hike, the ring wouldn't fit, so Susan called out for lotion from fellow hikers. Help from those nearby wasn't the only thing they got.

"People celebrated with us up there; people gave us a blessing," Nancy said. "A couple had a gnome and they were like, 'We are traveling with our gnome, can we take a picture with you and our gnome?' It was just amazing."

Now back for their 12-year anniversary, the Scotts — especially Susan — were all smiles.

"Amazing. I'm just feeling like I'm gonna cry," Susan said. "I'm so happy."

Close to home

Iryna moved to Rapid City in 2017 from Ukraine. Last year, her mother fled the war and moved to Rapid City as well. Saturday, they reached the top of the Crazy Horse memorial together waving the blue and yellow flag of their homeland.

Iryna, her friends and her mom hiked wearing the country's colors and waving its flag to remind those present of the conflict happening thousands of miles away.

"I want my family and my people in Ukraine to enjoy hiking like everybody is enjoying it today...not being in the shelter, not hiding from the bombs and from the war, not running away, but enjoying the time, freedom, [and] family," she said.

Just because something is that far away doesn't mean it's not important, they said.

"It's much closer than you think," said her friend Olena, who has lived in Rapid City for 25 years. "We're here to bring awareness to other people. This has lasted for over a year, and some people started forgetting the war is still going. But we're still going and we need support, and we do appreciate all the support we get, and we met a lot of friendly people."

With no end in sight for the war in Ukraine, Iryna doesn't want people to forget about the struggles of those still trapped in the war zone.

"We don't know what's gonna happen in a year or two...[or] five," Iryna said. "We've got to be aware that something is happening somewhere, and we've got to be supportive and we've got to think about people and lives and kids."

The 2023 fall Volksmarch will be held Sunday, Oct. 1.