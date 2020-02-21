Straight Talk About Business

Communities must create the uniqueness that brings high interest and awareness. They can do this by investing in their downtown assuring that they are the heart and soul of their community. They must spend what it takes to attract those competitive tourism dollars. They must take on projects that enhance economic vitality such as gathering spaces, bike paths, walking trails, roads and attractions. Waiting shouldn’t be an option.

If local businesses want residents to spend a few more cents for items than they might otherwise spend with a big box or national chain, they need to assure their places of business are attractive, inviting and customer friendly. They need to instill a better sense of pride through over-the-top customer service. They need to adjust their hours of operation to match the shopping habits of their consumers. In conjunction with that, they need to work together creating events that drive traffic into their communities.