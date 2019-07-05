The Sheridan County Fair Rodeo Dances will feature two different entertainers this year – Brock Finn on July 26 and Randy Burghardt on July 27.
A native of South Dakota, Burghardt currently lives in Cheyenne, Wyo. He started piano lessons at a young age and his love of music grew from there, according to the biography on his website. By the time he was 12 he was also playing guitar and writing songs. He attended South Dakota State University, majoring in animal science and started his own band. After relocating to Wyoming in 2012 he continued his musical pursuits, playing across the Midwest. He has also played at the CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tenn. Burghardt landed his first radio single in 2015 with “Gate Opens Wide,” which was nominated for Songo f the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards in 2016. His song “Honkeytonk Man” has also hit top 20 charts.
Burghardt has performed with Ned LeDoux, Love & Theft, Dustin Evans and Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Band.
Both street dances will start at 9 p.m.
Teens attending the fair also will have two chances to take to the dance floor. Teen dances are planned for July 25-26 at the fairgrounds. The dance on Thursday will run from 8-11:30 p.m., while Friday’s dance is scheduled for 9-midnight.