The City of Sturgis is reviewing its options and plan for the proposed Sturgis Adventure Park after all three options for construction cost resulted in double the allotted budget of $5.4 million.

During the city council’s June 20 meeting, the council will consider approving a revised Developers’ Agreement with Vanocker Development Inc. for the park, which is to be built on Vanocker Canyon Road, south of Interstate-90 Exit 32.

“The way we have it [the design contract] written, we can’t afford to build it,” Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said in the city’s June 16 press release.

The city council had initially planned on picking a design option during its meeting on June 6, but will have to delay to come up with a different plan of action that fits within the allotted budget.

“We have to make this work. This will be life-changing for future generations of Sturgis residents,” Carstensen said in the press release.

The proposed park would include a two- to three-acre lake, inflatable adventure courses, a splash pad, zero entry sand beach, mini golf, waterslides and a playground.

So far, the Aquatics Committee has fundraised nearly $400,000 for the park.