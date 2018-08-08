Sturgis FFA members have been busy this summer as they participated in activities.
In June, 6 members traveled to Redfield to compete in the annual Rangeland and Soil Days competition.
The soils team consisting of Sturgis FFA members Kylie Shaw, Lauren Fritz, Randi Tivis and Hunter Eide, from the Gettysburg FFA chapter, qualified to compete at the National Range and Land competition held in Oklahoma City next May as a Meade County 4-H team.
During July, members Landon Kuenzel, Kordell Kuenzel, Jazlynn Millhouse, John Petersen, Randi Tivis, Danika Gordon, Lauren Fritz, and Haley Ferguson attended the West River FFA Leadership Retreat at Camp Bob Marshall near Custer, SD. At camp, the members participated in community service projects, sharpened their leadership skills, and met FFA members from all across the state.
In August, FFA members plan to attend the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, SD where some will show livestock, work the Ag Adventures Building and Petting Zoo, and help serve food in the Pork Producers and The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association booths over Labor Day weekend.