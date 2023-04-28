During the year, the City of Sturgis has two City-Wide Clean-Up weeks: one is scheduled in the spring, and one is scheduled in the fall.

The 2023 City-Wide Spring Clean-Up is scheduled for May 1 to 5.

During that week, residents can place larger, unwanted items out curbside, and the Public Works Department will pick them up on the regular trash day.

The following items are accepted during the City-Wide Clean-Up:

White Goods: Metal, Appliances, Bicycles, etc.

Wood: Untreated Lumber only - NOT branches, leaves, or construction materials that have been treated.

Rubble: Furniture, Building Materials, etc.

Yard Waste: Public Works asks for yard waste can be taken to the Rubble Site year-round, free of charge, with proof of a City of Sturgis utility account. Additionally, yard waste can be taken to the Yard Waste & Recycling Collection area located near Exit 32 at no charge for residents.

Public works will not pick up:

Liquid Paint, Batteries, Chemicals, Hazardous Materials such as Oil, Pesticides, etc., and Tires. Tires may be taken to the Rubble Site by the resident during normal business hours year-round. Charges do apply depending on the size of the tires.

Batteries and Used Oil. Batteries can be left in the designated area at the Exit 32 recycling area. Used oil may be dropped off Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Works campus at 1057 Dudley Street.

Electronics such as Televisions and Computers cannot be accepted at the Rubble Site. Please place them in your normal garbage tote to go to to the Belle Fourche landfill with all other household trash.

Residents are advised to have all items out by 7 a.m. on the day their trash is normally picked up. All items must be piled in their respective category/pile in the right-of-way (curbside) adjacent to the trash tote. Public Works will not enter private property to pick up items. Do not block access to the garbage tote with any items.

Appliances must have a signed EPA form attached, and all freon must be drained from freezers and refrigerators, etc. An EPA Form is available at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/media/Departments/Public%20Works/Sanitation/EPA%20form.pdf or can be picked up at the Public Works Office or Rubble Site.

Each category of items will be picked up by separate trucks. Crews typically follow the regularly scheduled pick-up day, but please consider that crews may run early or behind schedule.

Please do not place any items in the right-of-way that should not be picked up. The City of Sturgis will not be held responsible for any missing items during the City-Wide Clean-Up.

These dates are tentative and may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Watch the City of Sturgis Facebook page for more information closer to these dates.