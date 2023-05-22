The City of Sturgis is holding a public meeting Tuesday, May 23, to gather comments and suggestions on a corridor planning study for Junction Avenue.

”As many of us know, a major problem on Junction Avenue in Sturgis is the offset road intersections that do not line up on the east and west side of Junction, which leads to awkward turning patterns,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

A corridor planning study is in the works for a roughly one mile long section of Junction Avenue, from Pineview Drive north to Harmon Street.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Sturgis Community Center, 1401 Lazelle Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.