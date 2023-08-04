The City of Sturgis will honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces Tuesday as part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, has been designated as Military Appreciation Day at the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Two Sturgis veterans will be honored at the ceremony for their service - Boyd “Pug” Daane and Kristi Ortiz.

“This is a time we set aside to honor and thank all those who have served to keep us safe and protect our freedoms,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.

The Military Day ceremony gets underway at 2 p.m. Tuesday with a welcome by Carstensen.

The South Dakota National Guard Color Guard will present the colors and Paul Hight will sing the National Anthem.

Other speakers scheduled at the ceremony include South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, South Dakota National Guard Col. Martin Yost, Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Derek C. Oakley and Veterans of Foreign Wars Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief Carol Whitmore.

There will be a pause in the ceremony for a B-1 flyover provided by Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Boyd Daane

Boyd “Pug” Daane was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Opal, South Dakota; and,

attended Sturgis High School, graduating in 1950.

Daane was drafted into the Army on Sept. 24, 1952, during the Korean War, completing basic training at Fort Knox as a tank mechanic, later working on Jeeps and tracks.

Daane achieved the rank of Sergeant, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal Korea and the National Defense Service Medal; and, after leaving the Army, Daane went to Black Hills State College and earned his bachelor’s degree.

Daane married Marlene Dietrich on May 11, 1957, and to this union two sons, Doug and Gary, were born. The family now includes three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Daane worked construction with his father who taught him to run big equipment hauling equipment all over the country; and later worked at Fort Meade Veterans Hospital as a Therapist of Manual Art, teaching others how to work with different equipment and welding mechanics.

Daane was also a volunteer firefighter with the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department.

Kristi Ortiz

Kristi Ortiz was born on Oct. 7, 1965, in Chamberlain, S.D. and grew up on a farm north of Kimball, S.D.

She enlisted as a private in the South Dakota National Guard on March 5, 1983, while she was a senior at Kimball High School. She served as a driver for the unit.

Ortiz has served with the 854th Engineer Company, the HHD, 137th Engineer Battalion, Det.1, 730th Medical Company, the 842nd Engineer Company and in 1996 she transferred to 1st Battalion, 196th Regiment as an Operations NCO and a Quality Assurance NCO retiring on Aug. 5, 2022, as a First Sergeant.

Ortiz completed training in Korea working with Koreans Augmented to the US Army (KATUSA) to prepare for the 1988 Olympics. She returned to Germany for her second training as part of the Operations Team participating in warfighter exercise.

In 1987, Ortiz graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in child development later earning her master’s degree in counseling and human resource development with an emphasis on school counseling in 1995.

Ortiz is a member of the Sturgis United Methodist Church, a coordinator and volunteer coach for Sturgis Elementary Girl’s on the Run after school program, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Lota Chapter, and a 26-year member of the American Legion, Drips Post 130 in Kimball, SD. Ortiz is married and has two children.