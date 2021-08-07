Fatal motorcycle crashes reported in Lawrence, Jackson counties

Fatal motorcycle accidents were reported in Lawrence and Jackson counties Friday.
One person died and another person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.
Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off the motorcycle The 60-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old female passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.
The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
In Jackson County, a 58-year-old female died Friday in a motorcycle crash west of Kadoka.
The name of the person involved is also not being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle was westbound when the motorcycle went into the median and struck a road sign. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes. All information released so far is only preliminary.