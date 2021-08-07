Fatal motorcycle crashes reported in Pennington, Lawrence, Jackson counties

Fatal motorcycle accidents were reported in Pennington, Lawrence and Jackson counties Friday.

A 58-year-old male has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 6, southeast of Hill City.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle was traveling southeast on Old Hill City Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went into the ditch where the driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

One person died and another person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle.