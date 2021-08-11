Jack Daniels raising money at the rally for troops, families

Belding will be on-site at the Jack Daniel’s tent in Sturgis through Thursday, along with Jack Daniel’s “Barrel Man” Kevin Sanders and Tommy Miller, Jack Daniel's sponsorship and events specialist.

Rallygoers can get Jack Daniel’s, Operation Ride Home and Sturgis patches for the cost of a donation. All donations benefit Operation Ride Home and the ASYMCA. One dollar of the cost of every drink purchased at the Jack Daniel’s tent also will go to Operation Ride Home and ASYMCA. The Jack Daniel’s team hopes to raise $15,000 for Operation Ride Home during the Sturgis rally.

In addition to creating and hosting “The Fowl Life,” Belding hosts podcasts including “This Life Ain’t For Everybody.” He is a co-founder of Banded, a video production and merchandising company that specializes in hunting gear and accessories, and he’s the co-founder of Jargon Duck Calls, a company known for its precise, hand-tuned duck calls.

Belding's trips to South Dakota have been highlighted in about 14 episodes of his TV series. While shooting past seasons of “The Fowl Life” in the state, Belding said he has good memories of hunting with military families and veterans. In particular, he remembers a Green Beret who was shot in Afghanistan.