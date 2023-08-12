The familiar feel of bass pounded chests Thursday night as English rock band Def Leppard took the stage again at the Buffalo Chip.

Flashing bright lights made the stage shine, illuminating the smiles in the crowd as puffs of smoke from the crowd mingled with the machine-produced fog on stage. The comfortable warmth from the day stayed in the tightly packed crowd of hundreds as the subtle smell of beer clung to the air.

Def Leppard kicked off their show with “Take What You Want,” before rocking out to “Let’s Get Rocked” and “Foolin’.” People enjoyed the show however they wanted. Some jumped and danced while others sat comfortably in lawn chairs brought along.

As the final notes of each song resonated in the air, the crowd showed their appreciation with a joyous blend of applause, cheers, whistles and revving motorcycles. The night was rounded out with a few classics, “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph.”

Def Leppard has now seen the Wolfman Jack Stage four times. They first performed in 1999, then returned for the 2011 and 2015 concert series.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band had its first rehearsals November 1977 in a spoon factory near Bramall Lane, Sheffield in the U.K. Joe Elliot, Rick Savage, Pete Willis and Tony Kenning then performed their first gig for six friends at Christmas.

Steve Clark joined the band as the second guitarist January 1978 before their first public gig in July at Westfield School in Sheffield.

Drummer Kenning was replaced by Frank Noon for the band’s first record The Def Leppard EP before Rick Allen joined the band full time in November 1978. Then in January 1983, Pyromania was released along with the single “Photograph.” The album sold 100 thousand in a week in the U.S. for most of the years, which led it to sell over seven million copies.

The band's first major hardship happened on New Year’s Eve 1984, when Rick Allen’s car rolled and he lost his left arm. He ended up learning how to drum with one arm with an adapted Simmons electronic kit.

Def Leppard faced another tragedy Jan. 8, 1991, when guitarist Steve Clark died while mixing alcohol with painkillers that were prescribed to him after he broke three ribs earlier that year and the band had to continue recording their fifth album as a four piece.

Vivian Campbell joined the band in 1992. And that year they also released their album Adrenalize, which sold six million copies and entered the U.S. charts at number one and stayed there for five weeks.

Buffalo Chip was a stop on their world tour with nine more performances on their schedule ranging from Texas to Japan to Australia.