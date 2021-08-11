Rally seeing more women in the driver's seat

Olsen came to the Buffalo Chip for the women’s ride, the Biker Belles celebration. Many of the women in attendance are her friends.

“To have a group like that, to ride with them, it’s really fun,” Olsen said.

Olsen has been coming to the Sturgis rally for a long time, and the first few years she noticed one or two women among the hordes of male bikers – around one in 40 riders, she guessed. Now, around one in 10 bikers she sees are women.

Christina Stephens, from Nashville, got her motorcycle drivers’ license in 2008, ostensibly to get better gas mileage. But it was really to find a way to escape a bad marriage.

“I knew my ex-husband didn’t have the guts to get his license, and it was a way to do something that was totally for me. Then I became hooked,” Stephens said. “Riding, pushing my skills, increasing my performance, learning as much as I could became a passion.”

Stephens’ friend Brittany Morrow, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, had a different origin story. Morrow was in a near-fatal motorcycle crash when she was 20, but she didn’t blame the motorcycle – the decisions made leading up to the accident were to blame.