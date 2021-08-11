Rally seeing more women in the driver's seat

Watching dozens of women piloting motorcycles roaring into the parking lot at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Tuesday morning, it’s not hard to see that women are the fastest-growing demographic of motorcyclists.
The Biker Belles celebration at the Buffalo Chip recognizes that fact every year by inviting female bikers to participate in a day’s worth of events that showcase the female motorcycling community.
Women’s Appreciation Day at the Buffalo Chip included a morning ride followed by a “coffee clutch” symposium with female leaders in the motorcycling community. Biker Belles were treated to a boxed brunch in the Big Engine Bar as they sat and listened to prominent female bikers share their stories.
The female motorcycling community has a different tone than stereotypical biker dudes; it’s all about inclusivity, acceptance and fellowship, as any woman in motorcycling will tell you.
“We’re really tight knit, a lot of the stuff we do is for charitable causes or for empowering other women,” Brittney Olsen said. “Back when my mentors were riding, they really had to prove themselves, and they had to be one of the guys, whereas now we’re really not. We can be ourselves, we can be there for one another.”
Olsen, from Aberdeen, races motorcycles; she’s the four-time Sturgis Half Mile champion. Her family owns a restoration shop, so she grew up with motorcycles and her father and grandfather taught her to ride at an early age. She started racing when she was 10.
Olsen came to the Buffalo Chip for the women’s ride, the Biker Belles celebration. Many of the women in attendance are her friends.
“To have a group like that, to ride with them, it’s really fun,” Olsen said.
Olsen has been coming to the Sturgis rally for a long time, and the first few years she noticed one or two women among the hordes of male bikers – around one in 40 riders, she guessed. Now, around one in 10 bikers she sees are women.
Christina Stephens, from Nashville, got her motorcycle drivers’ license in 2008, ostensibly to get better gas mileage. But it was really to find a way to escape a bad marriage.
“I knew my ex-husband didn’t have the guts to get his license, and it was a way to do something that was totally for me. Then I became hooked,” Stephens said. “Riding, pushing my skills, increasing my performance, learning as much as I could became a passion.”
Stephens’ friend Brittany Morrow, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, had a different origin story. Morrow was in a near-fatal motorcycle crash when she was 20, but she didn’t blame the motorcycle – the decisions made leading up to the accident were to blame.
“I decided I wanted to keep riding, but do it for myself. So I got my license and I got a motorcycle, and the rest is history,” Morrow said. “Like Christina, once you try it, if you love it then you’re going to love it for the rest of your life, it just becomes a part of you. I dove in headfirst and haven’t looked back since.”
Stephens and Morrow are first-time Sturgis attendees and getting to connect with the female biker community has been a powerful experience, they said.
“It’s almost like we’re here to help each other figure out where each of us belongs,” Morrow started, “and celebrate each other’s differences,” Stephens added.
The female biker community is open-minded, inclusive, and supportive, the two friends said.
“We’re on two wheels and we all love it; we’re all the same in that aspect,” Morrow continued. “And we have the guts and the courage to do something that society tells us is unladylike and isn’t a normal girl thing to do, and we all just said, ‘Nope, this is something we want to do.’”
Stephens said the melting pot of female bikers is exciting, because they can interact with a group of diverse women and see how they approach motorcycling.
The Biker Belles celebration puts women in the spotlight in a different way than it has in the past, Morrow said, because it treats them as motorcyclists rather than sex objects.
“We’re not on the back, we’re not here to entertain, and we’re here to be riders like everyone else. Putting us in that light and letting everyone see that we’re here and here to stay is really important in letting everyone know we’re part of this too,” she said.
The symposium following the morning ride continued that line of discussion in a more formal way.
The coffee clutch symposium started by honoring Karen Davidson, the daughter of the late “first lady of motorcycling” Nancy Davidson, for her contributions to the motorcycling world. Karen Davidson was awarded the inaugural Nancy Davidson Ambassador award, and she got choked up speaking about her mother and her influence in the motorcycling community.
Real Deal Revolution co-founder Theresa Contreras and Jessi Combs Foundation co-founder Dana Wilke conversed with moderator Jacqui Van Ham about their careers and what it means to be a woman in motorcycling.
The women discussed the importance of building one another up and urged the women riders in the room to take on mentors and lift younger women up to help them along their motorcycling journey.
“Support systems are the way to go. And that’s what we need to be for everyone else out there: to be that support, bring people in, to encourage, especially as women riders…we have a voice, we have beautiful energy, creativeness, and we need to [share it] with the rest of the world,” Contreras said.
Making women’s voices heard looks a little different for the Medicine Wheel Riders. The Medicine Wheel Ride was founded in 2019 by Native women bikers to raise awareness and funds for missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW).
Shelly Denny, who is Ojibwe and lives in Arizona, started an Indigenous women riding group and as they began to talk among themselves, the group naturally progressed to become the Medicine Wheel Riders. Almost every single Indigenous woman in the group knows someone who has gone missing or has been murdered, Denny said.
This year’s Medicine Wheel Ride took place in Sturgis on Aug. 8, and the Medicine Wheel Riders – who are mostly women – were also a part of the Biker Belles ride on Tuesday. The women’s riders had “a lot of interest” in the Medicine Wheel Riders’ cause and said they wished they had known about the ride before it had happened.
“I really want to help to elevate the voice and visibility of Native women in particular, but all women,” Denny said. Since women riders are the fastest-growing demographic in motorcycling, “It’s a natural support to each other,” she said of women riders’ support for their cause.
Lorna Cuny, who is Oglala Lakota and from the Rapid City area, described the Native women biker community as a “really strong sisterhood.” They are all able to easily bond with one another because of their similar backgrounds and mutual struggles.
“It’s a really strong, positive sisterhood. And we’re standing up for our other sisters” who have been missing and murdered, Cuny said.
Mentorship, time and patience are how new women can break into the industry, and they urged Native women bikers to take, Tarah Weeks, who is Dineh and from Arizona, said.
“We try to incorporate our culture and teachings into what we do and how we treat each other, so we try to have integrity in the way we carry ourselves and he way we speak, especially to each other,” Weeks said.
Riding for resilience is their motto, Denny said. But it could easily be the motto for all women in motorcycling.
“We want to focus on how resilient we are, the resources we have,” Denny said. “When we get together and everybody brings what they have to the table, there’s a really powerful support and we get what we call good medicine, when you bring from your heart and your culture good intentions.”