'The granddaddy of them all': Rallygoers, vendors descend upon Black Hills

The unique, beautiful terrain of the Black Hills has kept Jerry Allred coming back to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the last 30 years.

Allred, 80, and his wife, Sandy Backus, 76, who are from Las Vegas, came a week early for the rally and plan to stay for the duration. Allred brought along his son for the first time, who said he will keep coming back “the year after that, then the year after that, and the year after that.”

“We brought him along to see what it’s all about,” Backus said of her husband’s son. The rally is a time to “enjoy yourself [and] have fun. And everybody is a sweetheart, in Sturgis and Rapid City, [Deadwood], everywhere we go, everybody’s nice. It’s the hospitality they have for us” that keeps them coming back, she added.

Allred’s first rally was the 50th anniversary in 1990. He doesn’t drink or come to party; he and his wife “put the kickstands up” after dinner and steer clear of the roads, but during the day, they ride through the Black Hills.