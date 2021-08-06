'The granddaddy of them all': Rallygoers, vendors descend upon Black Hills

The unique, beautiful terrain of the Black Hills has kept Jerry Allred coming back to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the last 30 years.
Allred, 80, and his wife, Sandy Backus, 76, who are from Las Vegas, came a week early for the rally and plan to stay for the duration. Allred brought along his son for the first time, who said he will keep coming back “the year after that, then the year after that, and the year after that.”
“We brought him along to see what it’s all about,” Backus said of her husband’s son. The rally is a time to “enjoy yourself [and] have fun. And everybody is a sweetheart, in Sturgis and Rapid City, [Deadwood], everywhere we go, everybody’s nice. It’s the hospitality they have for us” that keeps them coming back, she added.
Allred’s first rally was the 50th anniversary in 1990. He doesn’t drink or come to party; he and his wife “put the kickstands up” after dinner and steer clear of the roads, but during the day, they ride through the Black Hills.
“We have desert, desert has its own beauty but it’s not like [the Black Hills],” Allred said of Western South Dakota. “One time I was coming from Minnesota, and just going across the plains, it’s all grassy. Then you see this little black thing as you get closer, then 50 miles out you start to see hills and mountains, black as they can be, and I can see that’s where they got the name.”
Allred, his son, and Backus came to the Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealership earlier this week to get some parts for Allred’s son’s bike. The Black Hills Harley dealership hosts “the Rally at Exit 55” each year, which includes motorcycle parts and accessories vendors.
The Rally at Exit 55 is a microcosm of Sturgis-related activity. The parking lot outside the Harley dealership boasts 115 vendors with everything from food and beer, to cryogenic therapy, to gun silencers, in addition to motorcycle-related wares. Black Hills Harley owner Al Rieman said the event, which kicks off rally festivities the weekend before with a “pre-rally rollout,” has been going on for several years and grows each year.
Backus said she’s already purchased her 2021 rally swag, she just needs to get the 2021 Sturgis patch for her leather vest. The rally has commemorative patches that riders display to show the years they’ve attended the rally.
Rallygoers can purchase a variety of patches and have them sewn onto their riding jackets for them at a patch vendor outside the Harley dealership. Longtime Rapid City resident Steve Vorchert is helping out vendors Christi and John Huddleson during the rally, who sell and sew patches for bikers. He said he’s having “a lot of fun” helping out, and that the business had seen thousands of people come by over the weekend. The last two years, business had been slow, but if pre-rally events are any indication, this year’s iteration promises to boast a record-breaking crowd.
Bikers like to show off the places they’ve been to and how many rallies they’ve attended on their jackets, which is where the patches come in, Vorchert said. Christi Huddleson said patches are “like a tattoo – it tells your story, where you’ve been, what you like, what you don’t like.”
The swag isn’t the main attractor, though; riding is the best part of Sturgis for rally-goers, she added.
“This is the granddaddy of them all,” Huddleson said of Sturgis. “You don’t just have the rides, you have destinations to go to… just so many different kinds of riding, different environments. This is the ultimate experience for motorcyclists.”
Vorchert said over the years, he’s noticed the rally has evolved from a raucous party to a more laid-back event that people come to relax and enjoy the scenery, which is at the heart of Sturgis.
“That’s really what it’s all about for most people, is to come up here and enjoy the Black Hills,” Vorchert said.
Jerry Miller, 70, has been coming to Sturgis for 16 years now. He said he keeps coming back for the “aura” of the event. A lifelong motorcyclist, in the early 2000s his friends started getting back into biking and he bought a bike, a trend among Baby Boomers at the time, he said. The bike he bought in 2003 now has 96,000 miles on it.
“I don’t want to quit. I’m 70, I don’t have that many years left, so I’m not going to be a quitter. And I enjoy it, I don’t get the hair standing up and chills on the back of my neck [riding] like I used to… but I still enjoy it, I still enjoy the people, watching people, seeing the sights, seeing the bikes, enjoying the mountains, the beautiful Black Hills — it’s a good time,” Miller said.
Coming to Sturgis is a “biker thing to do,” he said, and he used to ride his motorcycle the full distance to South Dakota and camped at a campground for a week or two. This year, he brought his bike on the back of a camper so he has somewhere to stay.
He came up from Sublette, Kansas for the pre-rally festivities and the opening weekend but can’t stay for the whole rally; Miller serves as a county commissioner back home and has a meeting on Monday.
Shane Riffel, owner of RickRak motorcycle accessories, had been coming to Sturgis for years before bringing his business there. He said he’s pleased with business so far and is expecting this year’s rally to be “huge,” but the best part of Sturgis is still the rides and the area’s inviting atmosphere.
Rafael Rodriguez is back at Sturgis for his third year, this time to work with vendor XK Glow, which sells and installs colorful lights on motorcycles. This is the business’s first time at the rally, and they’re set up outside the Black Hills Harley dealership. Rodriguez said they expect they’ll be extremely busy once the rally has officially begun.
His first year at the rally, Rodriguez didn’t distract himself with vendors or parties; he came for the rides.
“Going through the mountains is beautiful. Then you come down into the valley and see all the buffalo, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “We’ll be back next year.”