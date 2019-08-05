Sunday marked the third appearance of the American Motorcyclist Association’s American Flat Track Series at the Buffalo Chip Campground. The AFT’s Buffalo Chip TT is run on a tight course in front of the main concert stage at the campground. The “TT” stands for Tourist Trophy, a motorcycle event featuring right-hand turns and a jump. Sunday’s races were delayed for about an hour by a heavy rain shower passing through over the noon hour, but AMA officials got the races in more or less on time, before concert headliner Godsmack was set to take the stage at 10:30 p.m. The AFT series moves to Black Hills Speedway Tuesday night for the Black Hills Half-Mile, presented by Law Tigers.
