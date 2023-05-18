The Club for Boys announced its summer meal program for any child 18 or younger. The program will begin June 5 and continue through Aug. 11. No meals will be served July 3 and 4.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Club for Boys, 320 N. 4th St., in Rapid City.

For more information about the summer meal program, contact Mark Kline or Sarah Haines at (605) 343-3500.

Boys may become members of The Club for Boys if they are 6 to 17, complete an application form and submit a birth certificate with a $12 annual fee. Go to theclubforboys.org to learn more about The Club for Boys.