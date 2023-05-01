Summer Nights, the concert series that's rocked downtown Rapid City since 2008, will return again next month for another season.

The 2023 Rapid City Summer Nights concert series will begin June 1 and run through August 31. Fourteen bands will be playing on the newly-renamed Rockstar Energy Stage every Thursday night at the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets in downtown Rapid City from 6 to 9 p.m.

The HomeSlice Group will sponsor the HomeSlice Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with a $1 off discount on all beverages. This year’s band lineup is anchored by returning local favorites like Brandon Jones and Flannel, but also highlights several newcomers. Rapid City-native and top ten finalist on The Voice Rowan Grace, Canadian rock band Arcana Kings, Northwest-based artist Nate Botsford, the 147th South Dakota Army National Guard band SGT Rock, local teen family band The RathCo, and Las Vegas group the Garage Boys will all make their Summer Nights debut this year.

The 2023 Summer Nights band lineup:

June 1: Brandon Jones sponsored by Black Hills Energy

June 8: John Scalia & The Dirty Word sponsored by Black Hills Harley Davidson & Highmark Credit Union

June 15: Tripwire sponsored by Scull Construction

June 22: Slamabama sponsored by Shiner Beers

June 29: David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers sponsored by Medical Air Rescue Company (First Responders Night)

July 6: Zeona Road sponsored by Deschutes Brewery

July 13: Rowan Grace sponsored by BankWest

July 20: Jagertown sponsored by RESPEC

July 27: Flannel sponsored by GenPro Energy Solutions

August 3: Arcana Kings sponsored by Lynn Jackson Shultz & Lebrun

August 10: Nate Botsford sponsored by Traffic Services Company

August 17: SGT Rock sponsored by AARP (Military Appreciation Night)

August 24: The RathCo sponsored by South Dakota Mines

August 31: Garage Boys sponsored by Kieffer Sanitation

Special event nights recognizing First Responders and our Armed Forces will also be held again this year. The Medical Air Rescue Company will sponsor First Responders Night on June 29 and AARP will sponsor Military Appreciation Night on August 17. More information about these events will be released closer to their respective dates.

Additionally, this year’s beverage trailer sponsors will be Black Hills Harley Davidson, Highmark Credit Union, and First Interstate Bank. Kona Big Wave is also sponsoring the party lounge.

“Summer Nights could not happen without the generosity of our sponsors. We are incredibly grateful for their support of our events and everything they do for our community,” said Judd Nielsen, president of the Summer Nights board.

The food vendors that will be featured every week at Summer Nights will be Marco’s Pizza, Sergeant Poppers, Wall Meats, A&D Jamaican, The Good Stuffed, Kona Ice, Ugly Graffiti, and Eddie’s Tacos.

Other activities that will be held during the concerts throughout the summer will include cornhole tournaments hosted by the West River Cornhole group and a gun raffle benefiting the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

As always, Summer Nights concerts are free and open to the public. However, patrons must adhere to the Summer Nights policies to ensure a fun and safe event for all. Large bags, backpacks, and coolers are no longer allowed at Summer Nights concerts. Weapons of any kind are also not allowed into the event space.

Summer Nights fully supports ADA regulations regarding public access to service animals, but non-service animals are not allowed into the event area, which includes emotional support animals.

For more information, visit rapidcitysummernights.com.