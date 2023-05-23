Beginning May 26, visitors to Mount Rushmore National Memorial will have a variety of programming and trip planning tools at their disposal.

The park has updated its digital calendar, Summer Programming, and Operating Hours webpages to reflect upcoming activities and building hours for visitors to enjoy.

The Visitor Center and Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and the Sculptor Studio will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through mid-August. The NPS App is also available for visitors to use when planning their trip.

Activities range from daily ranger talks, sculptor studio presentations, cultural demonstrations, and the evening lighting ceremony. Rangers also walk the grounds to engage in informal conversations about the significance of the site and to assist with orientation. Park programming has been scheduled to give visitors to the Memorial the flexibility to plan their visit efficiently.

Programs occur throughout the site at a variety of locations throughout the day. Each day is completed with the lighting of the sculpture accompanied by a ranger talk and a short film. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit to the memorial by visiting the park website or inquiring at the Information Center upon arrival.

All programs are subject to change due to inclement weather and staff availability.

Interpretive programming is one of the fundamental services provided by National Park Service sites nationwide. Ranger programs provide an opportunity for visitors to connect emotionally and intellectually to their shared national heritage. Visitors are encouraged to explore their personal connections to these sites through their engagement with park staff and other services provided at the Memorial.

For visit planning information, park operations, and to learn more, visit the park website, or follow Mount Rushmore on Facebook and Instagram.