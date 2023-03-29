The City of Summerset will hold a municipal election on April 11 to elect two members to the City Commission.
City Commission seats are held for three years.
The following candidates are on the ballot:
- Darren Freidel
- Adam Kienast
- Michael Kitzmiller
- Sidney Reade
- Tanner Sealey
- Stephanie White
Summerset City Hall, located at 7055 Leisure Lane, will be the polling place, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT on election day.
Voters needing assistance pursuant to the Americans With Disabilities Act can contact the municipal finance officer at (605) 718-9858 before the election for information on disability access.
