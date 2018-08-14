Black Hills Federal Credit Union in Rapid City is hosting its 22nd Annual School Supply Drive.
To donate, drop off supplies at Black Hills Federal Credit Union or Black Hills Energy locations through Aug. 17. Area businesses and individuals can also contribute by holding a supply drive at their workplace or by making a monetary donation to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, at any BHFCU location. All contributions to the fund will be used to purchase school supplies for the drive.
The drive will culminate with a “Load the Bus” celebration, where representatives from area schools will gather to collect supplies for their schools on Aug. 24.